Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.83) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.57 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

