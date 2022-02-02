MAP Protocol Hits Market Cap of $27.55 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $27.55 million and $1.32 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

