Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

