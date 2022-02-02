MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report sales of $140.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $134.29 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 223,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,111. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

