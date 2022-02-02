Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.18. Markforged shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 2,773 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after buying an additional 1,873,977 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $16,400,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

