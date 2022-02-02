Martingale Asset Management L P Has $40.53 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,975 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 33.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 546.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 292,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,386,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

