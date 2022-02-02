Martingale Asset Management L P Has $45.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 429,342 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 131,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

