Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,419 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $89,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 114,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

