Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 120,888 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,888 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 168,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,352,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,998 shares of company stock worth $58,971,629. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

