Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 74,541 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74,541 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,724,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,940,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

