Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Wingstop makes up 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

Wingstop stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,676. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

