Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. 167,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $138.30.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

