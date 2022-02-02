Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 122,442 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 250,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,386,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

