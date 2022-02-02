Maryland Capital Management Sells 38,259 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,259 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,972,070. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

