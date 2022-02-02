Maryland Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.90. 13,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.