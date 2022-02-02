Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $16.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.84. 8,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.97. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

