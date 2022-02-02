Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,781 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.65% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

