Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 3,585,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,456. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

