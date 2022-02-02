Matthews International Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Matthews International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matthews International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

