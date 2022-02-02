Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 607,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Matthews International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 181,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,588. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

