MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 247.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

