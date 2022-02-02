MCF Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

