MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,023 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 457,733 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.