MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

