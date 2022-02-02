MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 93.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 445,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,439,000 after acquiring an additional 214,715 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 147,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

