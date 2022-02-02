MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 112.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.47.

