MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

