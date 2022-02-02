Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,719. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

