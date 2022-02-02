Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,498,736. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

