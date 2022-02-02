Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 89,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.