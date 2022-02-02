Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 1,464 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

