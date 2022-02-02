Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 6,485 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,015. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

