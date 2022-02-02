Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 740,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,590,000 after purchasing an additional 740,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 405.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,998 shares of company stock valued at $58,971,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

