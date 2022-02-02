Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 98.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.96. 60,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $450.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

