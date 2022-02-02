Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116,484 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.72. 102,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,985,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

