Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $4,313,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 113,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,930.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 55,354 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,238. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

