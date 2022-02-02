Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 239 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Shares of NVCR opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

