Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 712 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

