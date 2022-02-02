Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMW opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.43.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.