Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.19.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.