Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $327,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $16,860,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

