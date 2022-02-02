Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,813 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NOG stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

