Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.