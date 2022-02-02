Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of MRCY opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

