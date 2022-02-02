Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Update

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 605,800 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MCMJ stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 997,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 361,902 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

