Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Update

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 605,800 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MCMJ stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.
About Merida Merger Corp. I
Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
