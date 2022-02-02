Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Down 3.6%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.87. 9,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 610,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research firms have commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $933.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

