Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.20 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
MTH opened at $100.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.