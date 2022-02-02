Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

MTH opened at $100.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

