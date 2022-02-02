Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Merus stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. Merus has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $981.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

