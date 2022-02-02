Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.87, but opened at 1.96. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.82, with a volume of 42,862 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.83.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Materials by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Materials by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

