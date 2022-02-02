Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Natixis Investment Managers International’s 5th Largest Position

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $76,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 907,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $308,098,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 106,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $7,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $90,380,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.07. 492,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.61 and its 200-day moving average is $341.85. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.95.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.